BioNxt Solutions signs term sheet for drug coating platform

Dec. 12, 2022 5:30 AM ETBioNxt Solutions Inc. (XPHYF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BioNxt Solutions (OTCQB:XPHYF) has signed a non-binding term sheet for the acquisition of certain intellectual property assets and rights related to a novel solid oral drug dosage form coating delivery technology.
  • "BioNxt is extremely pleased to expand our technology portfolio with an additional drug delivery platform. This novel coating system could significantly improve oral tablet and capsule drug delivery with more precise and predictable dosing. We see a broad range of potential applications from nutritional supplements and over the counter medications to prescription medications and psychedelic compounds." said Hugh Rogers, CEO & Director.

