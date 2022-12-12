Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk ( OTCPK:AMKBY ) ( OTCPK:AMKBF ) announced that Vincent Clerc has been appointed to CEO, replacing Soren Skou.

he currently heads the company's Ocean & Logistics business, is will lead at the time of slowing demand for transport and logistics as a global recession looms.

Clerc, joined Maersk in 1997 and has severed senior positions including Chief Trade and Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial officer.

"With an increasingly challenging outlook, the board believes Vincent holds the right experience and capabilities as CEO to pursue and oversee Maersk's strategic and organizational development in the years to come," said chair of the board Robert Maersk Uggla in a statement.