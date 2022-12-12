GSK bone marrow cancer therapy momelotinib shows efficacy in ~1 year trial data

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said 48 week data from a study showed that momelotinib maintained total symptom response (TSS), transfusion independence (TI) and splenic response in the majority of patients with myelofibrosis who responded to treatment during first 24 weeks.

The British pharma giant reported 48-week data from a phase 3 trial called MOMENTUM which evaluated momelotinib (MMB) versus danazol (DAN) in patients with myelofibrosis who were symptomatic and anemic and had been previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor. The trial had met its key goal and the results were presented in January.

Myelofibrosis is a type of bone marrow cancer which disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells, leading to severe anemia.

GSK said the new analyses from the study also showed that TI response with momelotinib at week 24 was linked with overall survival.

"The data presented today reinforce the potential of momelotinib as a treatment option with a favorable impact on myelofibrosis symptoms and spleen volume, as well as on blood transfusions due to anemia," said Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president, global head of Oncology Development, GSK.

The most common Grade 3 or greater treatment emergent adverse events in the open-label period, similar to the double-blind period, were thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) (9% for the continuous momelotinib treatment group and 15% for the danazol to momelotinib arm) and anemia (9% for the continuous momelotinib treatment group and 2% for the danazol to momelotinib arm), the company added.

The company presented the data at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Momelotinib is currently under review in the U.S. and EU.