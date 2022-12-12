BHP, I-Pulse and I-ROX join hands to advance new applications
- I-Pulse and I-ROX SAS collaborate with BHP (NYSE:BHP) to identify and develop applications of pulsed-power technology across multiple aspects of the mining industry.
BHP has entered into a collaboration agreement with I-ROX under which the companies will work together to seek to accelerate the development of I-ROX's technology and business, and BHP will be offered direct access to this potentially disruptive technology. BHP has also made an equity investment in I-ROX, joining I-Pulse and BEV-E as shareholders.
BHP has also made an equity investment in, and entered into a collaboration agreement with, I-Pulse to identify new applications for pulsed-power technology in a mining context.
These collaboration arrangements will link the mining and processing expertise of BHP with the pulsed-power technology and expertise of I-Pulse and I-ROX, in an effort to transform multiple aspects of mining with the potential for economic and environmental upside.
