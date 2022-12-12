epay to integrate with UnionPay for QR code payments in Europe
UnionPay, card payment networks, and epay, the full-service payment provider owned by Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), have launched UnionPay’s innovative QR code payment service in Europe, the companies announced on Monday.
The agreement between UnionPay’s international business unit, UPI and epay represents the first time UnionPay’s QR code payments, also known as UnionPay App can be settled in Europe for Chinese tourists and other UnionPay card users from all over the world.
“We are delighted to announce this partnership because UnionPay App is a prime example of how a leading global card provider is adapting to new customer needs. With its QR code payment solution, UnionPay offers a well-integrated, seamless mobile payment experience for customers. Through integration into the epay merchant network with over 777,000 point-of-sale terminals, UnionPay can offer its users an attractive range of brands and retailers across Europe.” said Kevin Caponecchi, Executive VP and CEO, epay, Software and EFT Asia Pacific Division.
