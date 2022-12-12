Skanska builds subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway, for SEK 5.2B

Dec. 12, 2022 6:32 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has signed a contract with the Norwegian Road Authority to build a subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway.
  • The contract is worth ~ NOK 5B, about SEK 5.2B, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the Q4 2022.
  • The construction is expected to begin in the Q1 2023 and will be completed in the Q3 2029.
  • The E39 Rogfast project is a 27 km long subsea road tunnel - the Boknafjord tunnel - between the municipalities Randaberg and Bokn in Rogaland County, Norway.
  • The project is divided into segments, and the contract Skanska has signed is called E04 Boknafjord tunnel North.
  • Skanska will build the northern part of the Boknafjord tunnel. It is a twin tunnel, and Skanska will construct 18.5 km of road in tunnel and 2 km of road above ground.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.