Skanska builds subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway, for SEK 5.2B
Dec. 12, 2022 6:32 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has signed a contract with the Norwegian Road Authority to build a subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway.
- The contract is worth ~ NOK 5B, about SEK 5.2B, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the Q4 2022.
- The construction is expected to begin in the Q1 2023 and will be completed in the Q3 2029.
- The E39 Rogfast project is a 27 km long subsea road tunnel - the Boknafjord tunnel - between the municipalities Randaberg and Bokn in Rogaland County, Norway.
- The project is divided into segments, and the contract Skanska has signed is called E04 Boknafjord tunnel North.
- Skanska will build the northern part of the Boknafjord tunnel. It is a twin tunnel, and Skanska will construct 18.5 km of road in tunnel and 2 km of road above ground.
