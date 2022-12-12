Investors are wary of global recessions and stagflation and expect a down year for the broader stock market, according to the last Deutsche Bank survey of 2022 out Monday.

The 856 global respondents, on average, expect the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to drop 2.2% in 2023. And 32% expect a decline of at least 10%.

A large majority of 79% think the S&P won't hit its cycle low until sometime next year or beyond.

The average target for the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) is 3.7%, up from 2% a year ago.

"Respondents expect a terminal Fed rate slightly above market pricing, with the average at 5.3% and a noticeable skew toward higher rates," Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank's head of credit strategy and thematic research, wrote. "44% think we’ll peak at or above 5.5%."

Looking to crypto the mood was also bearish, with 78% saying bitcoin (BTC-USD) was more likely to halve in 2023 rather than double.

On the risk front, 46% said recessions that are more severe than expected posed the biggest threat to market stability, with higher-than-expected inflation and an aggressive Fed each getting more than 30%.

With "so many citing worse recession and higher inflation as big risks, it’s no wonder that so many respondents revised higher their expectations for stagflation across the globe over the next year since our October ‘21 survey, with a majority expecting high or very high stagflationary risks in the US (62% v 33% in Oct 21), Europe (86% v 42%), and the UK (92% v 63%). The risks are more balanced in Asia," Reid said.

