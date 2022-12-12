The US Department of Energy announced the closing of a $2.5B loan to Ultium Cells, a General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LG joint venture focused on lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing, on Monday.

The department said the loan will help create about 11K jobs in total, consisting of 6K construction jobs and 5.1K in operations across facilities in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. The creation of hundreds of UAW jobs in Ohio was highlighted specifically.

“DOE is flooring the accelerator to build the electric vehicle supply chain here at home—and that starts with domestic battery manufacturing led by American workers and the unions that support them,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This loan will jumpstart the domestic battery cell production needed to reduce our reliance on other countries to meet increased demand and support President Biden’s goals of widespread EV adoption and cutting carbon pollution produced by gas-powered vehicles.”

