Ascot arranges C$200M financing for construction of the premier gold project
Dec. 12, 2022 6:49 AM ETAOTVF, AOT:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) has entered into non-binding letters of intent for a total of ~C$200M in project financing for construction of the Premier Gold Project, located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.
The proposed finance package will consist of a $110M gold and silver streaming agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty and its affiliates and a strategic equity investment by Ccori Apu S.A.C of C$45M, a portion of which will be structured as Canadian Development Expenditures flow through shares, such that the total gross proceeds is C$50M.
The construction plans for PGP and the path towards production is anticipated in early 2024.
Comments