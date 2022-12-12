Titan inks licensing deal with Ocular Therapeutix for US region
Dec. 12, 2022 6:57 AM ETTitan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) said it granted an exclusive license to Ocular Therapeutix related to certain patent applications for ophthalmic uses in humans and nonhuman animals in the U.S.
- Under the agreement, Ocular will pay Titan an upfront fee with the potential for additional payments upon reaching certain milestones.
- "Our team has been working hard to monetize our significant scientific assets. We believe our drug delivery technology can provide significant benefit to companies across multiple therapeutic areas," said Kate Beebe DeVarney, president and COO, Titan.
