China Automotive Systems pops after landing BYD design contract

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced that it has introduced a new series of Electric Power Steering systems for BYD Auto.

After 18 months of preparation and close collaboration between both R&D teams,

The company said it won design contracts for C-EPS, DP-EPS and R-EPS from BYD for all its series of products after 18 months of preparation and collaboration with both R&D teams. Due to its superior performance in Noise, Vibration, and Harshness and driver experiences, DP-EPS is now officially replacing higher cost R-EPS by BYD, especially for BYD's popular high-end vehicle models, noted the company.

The mass production of DP-EPS has begun with an annual volume of approximately 300K units.

"Working with BYD brings out the best of CAAS as our engineering team embraces every opportunity to set new records and raise the bar in new product designs. Now the baton has been passed to our best-in-class production team to meet the high expectations of our customer and deliver the high-quality products to the end market," noted CEO Qizhou Wu.

Shares of CAAS shot up 7.75% in premarket action.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CAAS is flashing Strong Buy.