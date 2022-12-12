Merck initiates tender offer to acquire Imago BioSciences

Dec. 12, 2022 6:59 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), IMGOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) has launched a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of clinical-stage biotech firm Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO).
  • On Nov 21, Imago (IMGO) shares jumped ~105% when Merck (MRK) agreed to acquire the firm for $36.00 per share in cash, indicating a total equity value of $1.35B.
  • Imago (IMGO) specializes in bone marrow disorders treatment, with its lead asset, bomedemstat, currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 trials for conditions including essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF).
  • Upon the successful closing of the tender offer, Imago (IMGO) stockholders will receive $36 in cash for each share of Imago common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, without interest and subject to deduction for any required tax withholding.
  • The tender offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 PM ET on January 10, 2023.
  • Following the purchase of shares in the tender offer, Imago will merge with and into a subsidiary of Merck (MRK), with Imago surviving the merger.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.