Merck initiates tender offer to acquire Imago BioSciences
Dec. 12, 2022 6:59 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), IMGOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) has launched a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of clinical-stage biotech firm Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO).
- On Nov 21, Imago (IMGO) shares jumped ~105% when Merck (MRK) agreed to acquire the firm for $36.00 per share in cash, indicating a total equity value of $1.35B.
- Imago (IMGO) specializes in bone marrow disorders treatment, with its lead asset, bomedemstat, currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 trials for conditions including essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF).
- Upon the successful closing of the tender offer, Imago (IMGO) stockholders will receive $36 in cash for each share of Imago common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, without interest and subject to deduction for any required tax withholding.
- The tender offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 PM ET on January 10, 2023.
- Following the purchase of shares in the tender offer, Imago will merge with and into a subsidiary of Merck (MRK), with Imago surviving the merger.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
