Li Auto is defended at Bank of America following earnings sell-off

Bank of America stayed constructive on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) despite the earnings miss by the Chinese electric vehicle maker that included a much wider loss than anticipated. Notably, Li Auto's opex to sales ratio move higher during the quarter due to a higher level of staffing, increased store costs and rising R&D for new models.

Looking ahead, BofA thinks Li Auto's higher volume of unit sales will leverage costs lower. Crucially, the firm forecasts Li Auto will be profitable in 2023 on a non-GAAP basis.

Bank of America kept a Buy rating on LI and increased its price objective to $29 or HKD113. The bull case on LI hinges on rising EV penetration and robust demand on luxury/premium segment, as well as a solid new model pipeline. Other positive factors include fast point of sales expansion and the automaker's extended range EV as a practical solution to mitigate consumers' concern about range anxiety.

Shares of Li Auto (LI) slipped 1.15% in premarket trading on Monday and are down more than 7% over the last week, which includes a 12.37% decline on earnings day on Friday.

Dig into the recent Li Auto earnings call transcript.