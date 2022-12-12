Li Auto is defended at Bank of America following earnings sell-off

Dec. 12, 2022 7:04 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

High-speed cars leave beautiful light tracks.

JUN LI/iStock via Getty Images

Bank of America stayed constructive on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) despite the earnings miss by the Chinese electric vehicle maker that included a much wider loss than anticipated. Notably, Li Auto's opex to sales ratio move higher during the quarter due to a higher level of staffing, increased store costs and rising R&D for new models.

Looking ahead, BofA thinks Li Auto's higher volume of unit sales will leverage costs lower. Crucially, the firm forecasts Li Auto will be profitable in 2023 on a non-GAAP basis.

Bank of America kept a Buy rating on LI and increased its price objective to $29 or HKD113. The bull case on LI hinges on rising EV penetration and robust demand on luxury/premium segment, as well as a solid new model pipeline. Other positive factors include fast point of sales expansion and the automaker's extended range EV as a practical solution to mitigate consumers' concern about range anxiety.

Shares of Li Auto (LI) slipped 1.15% in premarket trading on Monday and are down more than 7% over the last week, which includes a 12.37% decline on earnings day on Friday.

Dig into the recent Li Auto earnings call transcript.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.