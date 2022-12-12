Genius Sports and Caesars strike notable deal for the sports betting sector

A striking development to watch in the sports betting industry is the new deal that will see Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) and the NFL are bring select games to the Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) Sportsbook app. Caesars Sportsbook will become the first sportsbook operator to provide its U.S. customers with live Watch & Bet video streams for select NFL games on their mobile phones or tablets. For its part, Genius Sports (GENI) will leverage its machine learning and live streaming technologies to power the enhanced viewing experiences.

Roundhill Investments' Brian Lichtor said the Watch & Bet announcement is a meaningful step forward for the growing sports betting industry, noting it was only a few years ago it remained taboo for a sports broadcast to even mention betting lines.

"By bringing NFL games directly into the Caesars Sportsbook app, there will be less friction of needing to be in different apps at once, and with future advancements in technology, this could turn into real-time in-game betting. In its current form, Watch & Bet will give Caesars Sportsbook users a unique experience with betting opportunities and player props appearing alongside the live video stream."

Looking ahead, the partnership will also allow Genius Sports (GENI) to distribute low-latency feeds to sportsbooks in key international markets on top of the opportunity in the U.S. to provide sportsbooks a further growth boost.

