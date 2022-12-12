Italian union says contract negotiations with Stellantis, Ferrari will carry into 2023

An Italian union representing workers at plants manufacturing vehicles for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), and Iveco Group (OTCPK:IVCGF) said contract talks will progress into January.

The Italian Union of Metalworkers (UILM) demanded wage increases commensurate with the rising cost of living in October, calling for an 8.4% wage increase in 2023. While a round of discussions are due for Monday and Tuesday, a union representative told Reuters that talks are expected to drag into the new year.

The union represents tens of thousands of workers in Italy, the bulk of whom are employed by Stellantis (STLA).

