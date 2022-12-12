Coupa Software Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.05, revenue of $217.34M beats by $4.03M
Dec. 12, 2022 7:13 AM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Coupa Software press release (NASDAQ:COUP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $217.34M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $4.03M.
- Quarterly Subscription Revenues of $198 Million, 20% Year-Over-Year Growth
- Quarterly Subscription Calculated Billings of $206 Million, 20% Year-Over-Year Growth
- Quarterly Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $71 Million and $66 Million, Respectively
- Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8.0 Billion
- Given the announced transaction, Coupa will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release. Coupa is also withdrawing its previous financial guidance for fiscal 2023 and has suspended any further updates as a result of the pending transaction.
- Shares +21.57% PM.
