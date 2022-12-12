Coupa Software jumps after agreeing to $81 a share sale to Thoma Bravo

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) surged 21% in premarket trading after the company confirmed a deal to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $8 billion including debt, or $81 a share.

The transaction includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to a statement on Monday. The $81 a share price represents a 77% premium to where the stock traded before news of a potential buyout offer. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.

The deal comes after Bloomberg reported on Nov. 23 that Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company.

A potential $81 a share may not satisfy all shareholders. Last Monday top Coupa (COUP) shareholder said the software firm should be able to garner at least $95 a share after it received takeover interest. HMI Capital Management, which has a 4.8% stake in Coupa, said it won't support a deal unless it's at the right price and follows a sale process.

Another top shareholder, Meritage Group, which has a 5.3% stake in Coupa, also contacted Coupa (COUP) to express its views regarding a potential transaction and the price per share that they believe would be in the best interests of holders.

Recent conversation with investors indicates Coupa (COUP) could see a price of $75-$80 a share in a takeout, (~8x NTM Sales), Morgan Stanley analysts led by Keith Weiss wrote in a Thursday note. Based on a ~10x NTM sales multiple, there's a "reasonable framework" for Coupa to see ~$100 share in a possible takeover.

Coupa Software (COUP) could see a takeout price of $80/share in a possible acquisition, Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson said last month.

A potential deal with Thoma Bravo comes after the PE firm announced Wednesday that it raised more than $32.4 billion for three new buyout funds. Thoma Bravo has been very busy with tech deals this year especially cybersecurity firms, picking up SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion in April, Ping Identity for $2.8 billion in August and it agreed to buy ForgeRock (FORG) for $2.3 billion in October.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor to Coupa (COUP) and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is serving as the company's legal advisor. Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler acted as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.

Separately, Coupa (COUP) reported Q3 results.