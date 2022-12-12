Kaleyra announces CEO transition plan, board enhancements
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Founder and CEO Dario Calogero to transition to the company's Chief Strategy Officer upon the appointment of his successor as CEO.
- The board has engaged Independent executive search firm to assist with the CEO search process.
- The company appoints two accomplished executives Kathleen Miller and Karin-Joyce ("K.J.") Tjon with decades of experience in Telecommunications and Software to the board.
- Prior to her retirement, Ms. Miller served as Chief Financial Officer of Nitro Software, a high-growth SaaS-based workflow productivity company that she led through its initial public offering, from January 2019 to December 2020.
- Most recently, Ms. Tjon served as Chief Financial Officer of Alorica, Inc., a fast-growing business process outsourcing company.
