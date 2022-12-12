Ideaya files with FDA to start trial of IDE161 for solid tumors

Dec. 12, 2022 7:19 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) said it submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for starting a phase 1/2 trial of IDE161 to treat of patients with solid tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).
  • "IDE161 has an attractive preclinical profile, including single-agent tumor regressions in PARP inhibitor-resistant BRCA1/2 xenograft models, and a favorable preliminary preclinical myelosuppression safety profile relative to certain approved PARP inhibitors," said Michael White, senior vice president and chief scientific officer, Ideaya.
  • Ideaya noted that has all commercial rights in IDE161, under a licensing agreement with Cancer Research UK and University of Manchester.

