Goldman Sachs turned constructive on Gap (NYSE:GPS) with an upgrade fire off on the retailer on Monday to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"While we acknowledge valuation is elevated for this business, we believe accelerating earnings growth (especially in 1H) will support share outperformance, particularly in a softer landing scenario," wrote analyst Brook Roach.

Afrer a poor performance in 2022 due to inventory and supply chain challenges, Gap (GPS) is expected to feel tailwinds from supply chain fixes and margin improvement as airfreight expenses relax. Roach also thinks valuation on Gap (GPS) has improved even before some of the recent improvements have filtered down to the bottom line.

Looking even further down the road, Roach said better execution from the retailer will help investors see a long-term path for it to get back to its pre-pandemic earnings level.

Goldman Sachs increased its price target on Gap (GPS) to $18 from $10.

Shares of GPS rose 3.24% premarket to $14.35 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.79 to $19.06.