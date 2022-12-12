Modine Coatings join hands with Air Solutions Partners

Dec. 12, 2022 7:25 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is collaborating with Air Solutions Partners to expand access to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.
  • The GulfCoat® contractor series product line and the Insitu® spray applied coating services now available in Texas, Oklahoma.
  • Per the terms, Air Solutions Partners, a RectorSeal manufacturing representative, will market Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services and the complete line of GulfCoat® Contractor Series products in Texas and Oklahoma.
  • The partnership will bring a dedicated focus to Modine Coating products and services for HVAC/R contractors to help maximize solutions in their respective markets.

