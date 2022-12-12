Roche pharma head to leave by year-end

Dec. 12, 2022

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced Monday that the Chief Executive of its Pharmaceuticals division, Bill Anderson, has decided to leave the company effective Dec. 31 to pursue other opportunities.
  • In the interim, Thomas Schinecker, who is set to become the Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Group CEO in March 2023, will lead the division from Jan. 01 until a successor is appointed by March 2023.
  • Anderson, formerly the CEO of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit, took over as the CEO of the pharma division in 2019.
  • “Over his 16-year career at Roche, Bill Anderson has demonstrated excellent leadership. He has been instrumental in shaping Roche’s transformation and I wish him all the best for the future.” Severin Schwan, the newly appointed chairman of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), said.
  • The leadership changes were part of a set of decisions the company’s board had approved during its December meeting.
  • Previously, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) appointed Thomas Schinecker as its new Group CEO replacing the outgoing CEO Severin Schwan, who also served as the company’s chairman since 2014.
