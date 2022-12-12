Ideanomics subsidiary Energica enters Japan, Australian markets
Dec. 12, 2022 7:38 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) subsidiary Energica strengthened its position in the ASEAN region with the launch of its high-performance electric motorcycles in Japan and Australia.
- The first batch of motorbikes will arrive in both countries in Q1 2023.
- Japan is a priority market for Energica, where nearly 10.3M two-wheel vehicles are registered and more than 83,000 motorcycles over 250cc, Energica's target market, were sold in 2021. In 2020, the company established a strategic partnership with Estar & Co. to import motorcycles into Japan.
- In Australia, Energica has partnered with Australian Electric Motor to offer a premium selection of electric motorcycles in Australia and New Zealand.
