Kazia receives Nasdaq minimum bid notification
Dec. 12, 2022 7:39 AM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) received Nasdaq deficiency notification, notifying the company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- Based on the closing bid price of Kazia's American Depository Shares, each representing ten ordinary shares of the company (ADSs), for the period from October 27, 2022 to December 8, 2022, the company no longer met this requirement as of December 8, 2022.
- The company has 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, or until June 7, 2023, to regain compliance.
- If the company does not regain compliance during this period, it may be eligible, for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance or its securities may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.
- The company will closely monitor the situation and intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance.
