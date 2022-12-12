Tonix stock surges 20% on licensing deal for antibodies for COVID-19

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) said it obtained an exclusive license from Curia Global for developing three humanized murine monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for treating or preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection.
  • Tonix CEO Seth Lederman said that the transaction strengthens the pipeline and the company believes there is a need for second generation mAb treatments and prophylactics for COVID-19.
  • "The Company believes that murine monoclonal antibodies have the potential for neutralizing a broader spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 variants and may be harder for SARS-CoV-2 to evade as we face a 'variant soup' from both convergent and divergent evolution," added Lederman.
  • TNXP +24.38% to $0.46 premarket Dec. 12

