Green Shift Commodities updates private placement from $1.5M to $2.5M

  • Green Shift Commodities (OTCPK:UWEFF) expects to close on ~$2.5M under its previously announced offering of units at a price of $0.15 per unit, an increase from the previously announced minimum size of $1.5M.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one purchase warrant, each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 24 months following the date of issuance.
  • Offering is a non-brokered private placement.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its battery commodity and uranium portfolio projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.