Green Shift Commodities updates private placement from $1.5M to $2.5M
Dec. 12, 2022 7:45 AM ETGreen Shift Commodities Ltd. (UWEFF), UWE:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Green Shift Commodities (OTCPK:UWEFF) expects to close on ~$2.5M under its previously announced offering of units at a price of $0.15 per unit, an increase from the previously announced minimum size of $1.5M.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one purchase warrant, each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 24 months following the date of issuance.
- Offering is a non-brokered private placement.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its battery commodity and uranium portfolio projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022.
