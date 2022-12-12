State of Realized Volatility: Markets remain cautious ahead of CPI print and Fed decision

Market volatility was mixed last week as the S&P VIX Index (VIX) pushed higher and the PriceVol indicator slid lower. Turning to this week and investors can expected higher levels of market volatility as the economic calendar is full of key events.

The economic calendar will be headlined by the Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Alongside the Fed’s decision markets will also receive the latest CPI print and watch other central banks such as the European Central Union and Bank of England announce their latest rate decisions.

PriceVol Indicator

The PriceVol indicator offers investors a more complex view of market volatility as it focuses on the complete landscape of the S&P 500 (SP500) and its mirroring ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Last week the rolling five-day average had a reading of 7.3, lower than the previous week’s reading of 8. For reference, levels above the 10 marker specifies to investors that markets are in bear level territory.

Where has volatility been seen?

ASYMmetric ETFs, the originator of the PriceVol indicator, outlined in a note on Monday that “No sectors are registering elevated realized volatility entering the new week. Investors remain relative sanguine heading into the Fed’s final meeting of 2022.”

Of the eleven S&P sectors the two segments that noticed the highest levels of PriceVol were the Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) space and the Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) sector. On the flipside, the area’s that noticed the softest PriveVol levels were the Real Estate (XLRE) segment and Industrials (XLY) sector.

See a breakdown of each sector’s PriceVol level over the past week below:

The ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is a fund designed as an offshoot to the PriceVol indicator. See below a table of how ASPY has traded compared to the above-mentioned exchange traded funds. Moreover, on Monday the broader markets have remained cautious before the CPI print on Tuesday and the Fed decision on Wednesday.