Aridis wins $4.85M equity investment from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Dec. 12, 2022 8:03 AM ETAridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap biotech Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced Monday that Cystic Fibrosis Foundation invested $4.85M in the company’s common stock in support of ongoing studies for the anti-microbial drug AR-501.
- With the investment, the financial backing made by Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Aridis (ARDS) reaches $12.5M
- AR-501 is an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate with broad-spectrum anti-infective activity, which is currently in development for controlling chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.
- The company expects AR-501 will outperform intravenously (IV) administered gallium, given its inhalational delivery route.
- Cystic fibrosis is a genetically driven disease that leads to medical conditions such as abnormal airway secretions, mucus accumulation, and bacterial infections.
- The company completed the enrollment of CF patients in a Phase 2a study for AR-501 in November. The topline results from the trial are expected in Q1 2023.
- Aridis (ARDS) has lost ~57% over the past 12 months, including a 14% drop in late September after the company proposed a public stock offering.
