Imperial Oil announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid
Dec. 12, 2022 8:05 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) has announced preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid.
- Under the bid, the company offered to purchase for cancellation up to C$1.5B of its common shares by way of a modified Dutch auction. The tender price was set between C$72.50-C$87.00 per share.
- Based on preliminary calculation, Imperial expects to take up and pay for 20,689,655 shares at a price of $72.50/share under the offer, representing ~3.4% of the total number of Imperial's (IMO) issued and outstanding shares as of the close of business on October 31, 2022.
- Immediately following completion of the offer, Imperial (IMO) anticipates that 584,152,718 shares will be issued and outstanding.
