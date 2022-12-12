Ralph Lauren named ‘top idea’ at Cowen

Dec. 12, 2022

Cowen named apparel retailer Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) a “top idea for 2023” in a note on Monday.

The firm indicated that despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, consensus estimates for the New York-based fashion company are overly bearish. In particular, analyst forecasts for margin and revenue are too low, in their view.

Cowen’s analysts hiked their price target to $148 from $132 and maintained a Buy-equivalent rating alongside the top pick selection. The new price target marks a new Street-high.

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) rose 1.67% in premarket trading on Monday.

