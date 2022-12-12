Ralph Lauren named ‘top idea’ at Cowen
Dec. 12, 2022 8:08 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Cowen named apparel retailer Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) a “top idea for 2023” in a note on Monday.
The firm indicated that despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, consensus estimates for the New York-based fashion company are overly bearish. In particular, analyst forecasts for margin and revenue are too low, in their view.
Cowen’s analysts hiked their price target to $148 from $132 and maintained a Buy-equivalent rating alongside the top pick selection. The new price target marks a new Street-high.
Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) rose 1.67% in premarket trading on Monday.
Read more on Wells Fargo’s more cautious take on Ralph Lauren.
