Apple to partner with Tata Group to bring 100 exclusive Apple stores to India: report
Dec. 12, 2022 8:14 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)ERICBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- India's Tata Group is partnering with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to bring 100 stores that exclusively sell the tech giant's products, the Economic Times reported.
- The news outlet, citing two people familiar with the matter, noted that Tata Group's Infiniti Retail will become an Apple-authorized reseller and create stores that are roughly 500 to 600 square feet each in places such as shopping malls, "high-end" and neighborhood locations.
- In addition, the Economic Times noted that the smaller stores will mostly sell iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch, while the larger stores will have all of Apple's (AAPL) products, including MacBooks.
- Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Apple (AAPL) shares rose fractionally to $142.68 in premarket trading on Monday.
- Last week, Apple (AAPL) and Ericsson (ERIC) signed a global patent cross-license agreement for the latter's patented cellular standard -essential technologies.
Comments (1)