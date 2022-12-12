Walker & Dunlop to amend and upsize senior secured term loan

Dec. 12, 2022 8:09 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) plans to borrow an incremental $200M under its senior secured term loan agreement, increasing the total outstanding principal balance to $795M.
  • The company will use $115M of the proceeds to refinance debt assumed in the acquisition of Alliant Capital, and the remaining $85M of proceeds will be used to strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes.
  • By refinancing the debt assumed in the acquisition of Alliant, the company will significantly reduce its annual debt service payments and create greater operational efficiency as the company manages its capital strategy moving forward.
  • Press Release

