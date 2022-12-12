Spirit Airlines offers sizable raises to pilots as it looks to close deal with union

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has offered as much as a 43% cumulative weighted average pay raise to its pilots over two years, according to a union memo.

Specifically, the deal will result in a 43% cumulative weighted average pay raise for first officer level and a 25% wage increase for captain level over two years. Overall, it would lead to a 34% cumulative weighted average increase in pay rates for Spirit pilots. The proposed new contract also would provide for higher training pay and a boost in retirement benefits.

The Air Line Pilots Association said the new contract agreement represents an economic gain of $463M or 27% over the next two years for the pilots. If ratified by the pilots, the two-year agreement will become effective on January 1. The pilot union has planned roadshows this week to generate support for the deal.

Earlier in the month, Delta Air Lines struck an initial agreement with its pilot union. Other carriers are still deep in negotiations.

