GEX Management provides outlook
Dec. 12, 2022 8:16 AM ETGEX Management, Inc. (GXXM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GEX Management (OTCPK:GXXM) announced its 2022 year-end outlook stating success of the strategic roadmap that nearly doubled Y/Y sales in the nine months ended September 2022 compared to the same period last year and over a 100% increase in Q3 2022 revenue compared to Q3 2021 along with strong gross margin performances year over year.
- Starting with an annual revenue of approximately just under $400,000 in 2019 to achieving a YTD revenue of ~$1.7M as of September 2022.
- “Our future looks exceptionally bright and robust as we look to deliver excellence to our clients and investors. My goal is to continue communicating the news related to the amazing initiatives currently undertaken by the company to our shareholders via regular press releases and announcements. I would like to once again express my gratitude to our investors, shareholders and strategic partners who have supported us through the years and am very excited about all the growth initiatives we have planned ahead. I look forward to talking about these opportunities over the coming weeks and months “ commented President and CEO, Sri Vanamali.
