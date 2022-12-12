6 stocks to watch on Monday: Microsoft, Gap, Horizon Therapeutics and more

Stocks look poised for a higher open on Monday, as investors continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The major averages drifted lower last week amid ongoing interest-rate concerns. Here are some stocks to watch for Monday:

For insight into investor sentiment regarding the overall market, Deutsche Bank conducted a survey of more than 850 respondents, with about a third predicting the S&P 500 will fall more than 10% in 2023.