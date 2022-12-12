6 stocks to watch on Monday: Microsoft, Gap, Horizon Therapeutics and more

Dec. 12, 2022 8:23 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)ORCL, GPS, AMGN, HZNP, WEBRBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Microsoft France headquarters entrance in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stocks look poised for a higher open on Monday, as investors continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The major averages drifted lower last week amid ongoing interest-rate concerns. Here are some stocks to watch for Monday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has entered into a long-term partnership with the London Stock Exchange, which includes the software provider taking a 4% equity stake in the financial market. Under the deal, MSFT has also inked a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the London Stock Exchange's data platform into the cloud.
  • Gap (GPS) rose in premarket trading on a bullish comment from Goldman Sachs. Shares of the apparel retailer climbed about 3% after Goldman raised its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral, pointing to accelerating earnings growth.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) surged before the opening bell, jumping 15% after the company agreed to be acquired by Amgen (AMGN) for $27.8B. Under the deal, AMGN will pay $116.50 per share in cash.
  • Another takeover deal sparked premarket buying in Weber (WEBR). The grill maker will be purchased by BDT Capital Partners for $8.05 per share, equating to a total enterprise value of $3.7B.
  • Oracle (ORCL) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The company is predicted to earn $1.17 per share, on revenue that is projected to climb to $12B.

For insight into investor sentiment regarding the overall market, Deutsche Bank conducted a survey of more than 850 respondents, with about a third predicting the S&P 500 will fall more than 10% in 2023.

