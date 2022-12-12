Energy Vault to deploy 440MWh energy storage system in Nevada

Dec. 12, 2022 8:18 AM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Energy storage solutions provider Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) has selected by Nevada public utility NV Energy to deploy a short duration energy storage solution.
  • The 220MW/440MWh grid-tied battery energy storage system will be deployed at a site located near Las Vegas, with construction expected to start in Q2 2023 and commercial operation by the end of 2023.
  • The 2-hour energy storage system is designed to store and dispatch excess renewable energy, including wind and solar power. It will be charged and discharged on a daily basis and designed to dispatch stored renewable energy at peak consumption hours to help meet the high demand during Nevada's peak load hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.