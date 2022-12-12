Energy Vault to deploy 440MWh energy storage system in Nevada
Dec. 12, 2022 8:18 AM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Energy storage solutions provider Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) has selected by Nevada public utility NV Energy to deploy a short duration energy storage solution.
- The 220MW/440MWh grid-tied battery energy storage system will be deployed at a site located near Las Vegas, with construction expected to start in Q2 2023 and commercial operation by the end of 2023.
- The 2-hour energy storage system is designed to store and dispatch excess renewable energy, including wind and solar power. It will be charged and discharged on a daily basis and designed to dispatch stored renewable energy at peak consumption hours to help meet the high demand during Nevada's peak load hours.
