RH cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs on margin, demand concerns

Dec. 12, 2022 8:24 AM ETRH (RH)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

RH, Restoration Hardware Celebrates the Unveiling of RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills

Jason Kempin

RH (NYSE:RH) stock slipped on Monday after Goldman Sachs shifted to a bearish view.

“We are downgrading RH to Sell from Neutral on our view that sales will likely remain pressured, given purchases are discretionary and larger ticket, the likely pull-forward of demand and highly promotional environment,” the downgrade note explained.

Additionally, difficult comparisons in coming quarters shifts the risk/reward dynamics. As such, there is more significant downside to valuation than currently appreciated. The bank's analysts downgraded the stock to Sell from a prior Neutral and assigned the stock a $215 price target.

Shares of the California-based home furnishings company fell 2.73% in premarket trading on Monday.

Read more on RH’s latest earnings results.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.