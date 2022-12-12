RH (NYSE:RH) stock slipped on Monday after Goldman Sachs shifted to a bearish view.

“We are downgrading RH to Sell from Neutral on our view that sales will likely remain pressured, given purchases are discretionary and larger ticket, the likely pull-forward of demand and highly promotional environment,” the downgrade note explained.

Additionally, difficult comparisons in coming quarters shifts the risk/reward dynamics. As such, there is more significant downside to valuation than currently appreciated. The bank's analysts downgraded the stock to Sell from a prior Neutral and assigned the stock a $215 price target.

Shares of the California-based home furnishings company fell 2.73% in premarket trading on Monday.

