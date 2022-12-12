WisdomTree's AUM climbs over 7% in November amid nine-quarter net inflow streak

Dec. 12, 2022 8:28 AM ETWisdomTree, Inc. (WT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

gesrey

  • WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) saw its global assets under management rise to a record $80.74B at the end of November from $75.3B at the beginning of the period, according to the ETF sponsor and asset manager's monthly metrics dated Monday.
  • It generated $1.1B of net inflows with organic growth in seven of its eight major product categories. Its commodity & currency products saw $137M in net outflows.
  • U.S. equity products generated net inflows in 29 of the previous 30 months, including $283M in November, representing a 15% organic growth rate during the period.
  • Previously, (Nov. 22) WisdmonTree Securities got approval to facilitate transactions in blockchain-enabled funds.

