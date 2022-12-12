Full Truck Alliance, Lufax, Atour Lifestyle among premarket losers' pack
- Adicet Bio (ACET) -36% ahead of updated Phase 1 data for blood cancer therapy.
- Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) -25%.
- Affimed (AFMD) -24% after citing lack of durability, Affimed scraps AFM13 monotherapy plans for NK cell combo.
- Inotiv (NOTV) -21% after delays the release of its financial results for the Q4 and FY ended September 30, 2022.
- Baudax Bio (BXRX) -17%.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) -10%.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) -10%.
- Tuniu (TOUR) -9%.
- Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) -8%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) -7%.
- DouYu International (DOYU) -7%.
- Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) -7%.
- Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) -6%.
- Pharvaris (PHVS) -5%.
- Standard Lithium (SLI) -5%.
- Lufax (LU) -5%.
Comments