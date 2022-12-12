AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) announced its acquisition of RepairSmith, a mobile automotive repair and maintenance company, on Monday.

The acquisition was explained by the company as in-line with its goals of becoming a “comprehensive transportation solutions” company rather than merely an auto dealer.

“Earlier this year, we added captive financing capabilities and initiated the development of mobility solutions to expand our Customer offerings. RepairSmith is the next step in our plan,” CEO Mike Manley said. “It expands AutoNation's ability to penetrate the extensive After-Sales service market and conveniently respond to our Customers' needs by broadening the reach of our existing After-Sales network.”

The $190M acquisition is expected to close by the end of Q1 2023.

Read more on AutoNation’s recent investment in TrueCar.