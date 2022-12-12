BofA sees recession in U.S. next year, but equities reviving in second half

Bank of America Global Research economists and strategists expect recessions for the U.S., euro area and the U.K. next year as the 2022 shocks of inflation and elevated interest rates fade, according to a report issued Monday.

Put simply, "bonds should offer opportunity in the first half of the year, equities in the second half," they said. Corporate earnings and economic growth will likely come under pressure in H1, while China's reopening provides a reprieve for certain assets.

This past year was marked by market volatility, sparked by climbing inflation, geopolitical risks, and aggressive rate hikes by central banks. "In 2023, inflation should come down, but it will take time for central banks to declare victory," said Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research. "Next year will continue to present uncertainties in the markets but also opportunities for investors willing to be patient and choose their spots carefully."

Inflation, the U.S. dollar and the Fed's hawkish pace are expected to peak in H1 2023, implying that markets will tolerate more risk later in the year, according to the outlook. With the S&P 500 typically hitting its trough six months before a recession end, bonds will be more attractive in the first half, BofA Global Research said.

Among other macro calls for markets and the economy:

The yield curve is expected to "dis-invert" and rates volatility should recede. Both 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasurys should end 2023 at 3.25%.

China's reopening could be bumpy until later in 2023.

Cyclical and secular drivers are expected to boost metals in 2023, with copper rallying ~20%.

Russian sanctions, China's reopening, low oil inventories, and OPEC's willingness to cut production if demand weakens are seen keeping energy prices high. Brent crude is expected to average $100 per barrel during next year.

The U.S. consumer is likely to become less willing to spend as they feel less wealthy and as labor markets weaken. BofA expets the U.S. unemployment rate to peak at 5.5% in Q1 2024. (That compares with the 3.7% rate in November 2022.)

Reshoring capital spending should remain strong even in a recession due tot the strong labor market, ESG, U.S./China decoupling, and deglobalization.

