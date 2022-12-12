Heritage Global raises target for FY net operating income
Dec. 12, 2022 8:47 AM ETHeritage Global Inc. (HGBL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) said Monday it raised its FY net operating income target to exceed $10M vs. prior guidance of $9M, helped by resurgence in consumer spending that drove higher volumes.
- "A resurgence in consumer spending has driven increased volumes and provided significant traction on both the brokerage and the lending sides of our business. Likewise, our industrial assets segment benefited from strong demand and a robust auction calendar," said CEO Ross Dove.
- Heritage Global (HGBL) plans to report Q4 and FY results in the week of March 13.
