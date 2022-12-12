Whole Earth Brands CEO Albert Manzone steps down, reaffirms 2022 guidance
Dec. 12, 2022 8:28 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) has announced that CEO Albert Manzone will step down as CEO and member of the Whole Earth Brands Board of Directors to pursue other business opportunities, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- The Board has appointed Michael Franklin to serve as the Company’s Interim CEO, effective Jan 1, 2023. and currently serves on the Co.’s Board of Directors.
- “Looking ahead, the business remains well positioned heading into 2023. Through a combination of organic revenue growth, driven by new innovation and distribution, and our unrelenting focus on productivity, we continue to expect to generate positive free cash flow next year and improve our capital structure.” said Michael Franklin.
- The Co. also reaffirms its fiscal year 2022 guidance provided on November 9, 2022.
