Roth Capital Partners lowered its rating on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) on Monday to a Neutral rating from Buy.

Analyst Edward Engel and team initiated the downgrade due to concerns that the Fanatics sports betting launch in Q1 of 2023 could disrupt the profitability narrative around DraftKings (DKNG) amid reinvigorated industry promotional intensity.

"We prefer valuing iGaming stocks off EBITDA, even if not until 2025. We believe DKNG's positive FCF target for 2025 implies EBITDA of $150M+; however, this excludes $300-400M+ of stockbased comp. While current guidance implies cash bottoming at/above $300M by YE2024, it's also uncertain whether Fanatics' launch is factored in."

The Fanatics launch is seen working against DKNG as investors focus back on the company's balance sheet.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 1.65% in premarket trading on Monday to $13.73.

Sector watch: Red-hot Fanatics could jolt the slow IPO market in 2023.