RRC, FRO and EURN among pre market gainers
- Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) +117% 100% clinical benefit rate achieved in phase 1b trial evaluating APVO436 in combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine for Venetoclax treatment naïve patients with acute Myeloid Leukemia.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) +27% after agreeing to $81 a share sale to Thoma Bravo.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) +23%.
- Weber (WEBR) +22% takes $3.7B buyout offer from BDT Capital.
- Castellum (CTM) +22% is one of the winners of the $900M Air Force Architecture And Integration Directorate multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) +16%.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (HZNP) +15% Amgen to acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8B in cash.
- Acer Therapeutics (ACER) +15%.
- KWESST Micro Systems (KWE) +12%.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) +12%.
- OncoSec Medical (ONCS) +10%.
- Adamas One (JEWL) +10%.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) +9%.
- Porch Group (PRCH) +8%.
- Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) +7%.
- Qutoutiao (QTT) +7%.
- Digital Brands Group (DBGI) +6%.
- Grom Social (GROM) +6%.
- Frontline (FRO) +6%.
- Reborn Coffee (REBN) +6%.
- Range Resources (RRC) +5%.
- Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) +5% submits new drug application for Avasopasem for severe Oral Mucositis.
- BioVie (BIVI) +5%.
- Euronav (EURN) +5%.
