ImmunityBio to launch registered direct offering, issue debt

Dec. 12, 2022 9:04 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor5 Comments

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

  • Immunotherapy company ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) said it is launching ~$50M registered direct offering.
  • The issuance of common stock as well as warrants for the purchase of additional shares will be made to a single institutional investor.
  • ImmunityBio has agreed to sell 9,090,909 shares and issue accompanying warrants to purchase 9,090,909 shares with an exercise price of $6.60 per share, for a purchase price of $5.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
  • The company has executed the financing for further working capital and support to the ongoing business operations.
  • If the warrants are fully exercised, the offering could result in additional gross proceeds of up to $60M.
  • Also, the biotechnology company will issue additional debt in an aggregate principal amount of $50M to Nant Capital, an entity affiliated with the company's executive chairman, Patrick Soon-Shiong.
  • Also, another entity affiliated with the executive chairman, NantWorks, will also convert ~$56.6M of existing debt into shares at a conversion price of $5.67 per share.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 14.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.