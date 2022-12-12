Box (NYSE:BOX) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares rose in premarket trading on Monday as investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded the cloud software companies, citing several near-term catalysts for each.

Box: Bora raised his rating on the Aaron Levie-led Box (BOX), noting that the company has become the "unifying content layer" for the enterprise. In addition, it has continued to generate free cash flow margins of 20% or more.

The Levie-led Box (BOX) reported a marginal beat and a small miss for its third quarter profit and revenue late last month.

Box (BOX) shares rose nearly 4.5% to $29.37 in premarket trading.

Monday.com: Analyst Pinjalim Bora upgraded Israeli-based monday.com ( MNDY ) to overweight from neutral, citing positive channel checks and several "near-term catalysts" ahead of it. Coupled with "solid" execution, there is an "attractive" risk-reward for investors at current levels.

Monday.com ( MNDY ) shares rose 3.5% to $113.65 in premarket trading.