Box, monday.com rise as JP Morgan upgrades pair
Dec. 12, 2022 9:08 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX), MNDYBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
Box (NYSE:BOX) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares rose in premarket trading on Monday as investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded the cloud software companies, citing several near-term catalysts for each.
Box: Bora raised his rating on the Aaron Levie-led Box (BOX), noting that the company has become the "unifying content layer" for the enterprise. In addition, it has continued to generate free cash flow margins of 20% or more.
The Levie-led Box (BOX) reported a marginal beat and a small miss for its third quarter profit and revenue late last month.
Box (BOX) shares rose nearly 4.5% to $29.37 in premarket trading.
Monday.com: Analyst Pinjalim Bora upgraded Israeli-based monday.com (MNDY) to overweight from neutral, citing positive channel checks and several "near-term catalysts" ahead of it. Coupled with "solid" execution, there is an "attractive" risk-reward for investors at current levels.
Monday.com (MNDY) shares rose 3.5% to $113.65 in premarket trading.
Last month, hedge fund Tiger Global disclosed that it exited its stake in monday.com (MNDY) during the third-quarter, while making several other changes to its portfolio.
Analysts are largely positive on Box (BOX). It has no rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates BOX a STRONG BUY.
Comments (1)