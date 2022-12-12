Box, monday.com rise as JP Morgan upgrades pair

Dec. 12, 2022 9:08 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX), MNDYBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

cloud computing technology concept transfer database to cloud. There is a large cloud icon that stands out in the center of the abstract world above the polygon with a dark blue background.

TU IS

Box (NYSE:BOX) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares rose in premarket trading on Monday as investment firm J.P. Morgan upgraded the cloud software companies, citing several near-term catalysts for each.

Box: Bora raised his rating on the Aaron Levie-led Box (BOX), noting that the company has become the "unifying content layer" for the enterprise. In addition, it has continued to generate free cash flow margins of 20% or more.

The Levie-led Box (BOX) reported a marginal beat and a small miss for its third quarter profit and revenue late last month.

Box (BOX) shares rose nearly 4.5% to $29.37 in premarket trading.

Monday.com: Analyst Pinjalim Bora upgraded Israeli-based monday.com (MNDY) to overweight from neutral, citing positive channel checks and several "near-term catalysts" ahead of it. Coupled with "solid" execution, there is an "attractive" risk-reward for investors at current levels.
Monday.com (MNDY) shares rose 3.5% to $113.65 in premarket trading.
Last month, hedge fund Tiger Global disclosed that it exited its stake in monday.com (MNDY) during the third-quarter, while making several other changes to its portfolio.
Analysts are largely positive on Box (BOX). It has no rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates BOX a STRONG BUY.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.