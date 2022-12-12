Veris Residential gains after rejecting increased Kushner offer; open to dialogue

Dec. 12, 2022 9:10 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Jersey City Skyline with Goldman Sachs Tower Reflected in Water of Hudson River, New York, USA.

OlegAlbinsky/E+ via Getty Images

  • Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) rose 3.7% in premarket trading after it rejected an increased $18.50/share offer from Kushner Companies.
  • Veris Residential (VRE) said that while the offer undervalues the company, it's open to facilitating constructive dialogue between Veris and Kushner, according to a letter. Veris said its board is willing to give Kushner a standard non-disclosure agreement. Veris rejected an increased $17.50 offer on Thursday and also rejected an $18.50 bid on Sunday.
  • In October Kushner made an unsolicited proposals to acquire Veris (VRE), which mostly owns New Jersey apartment buildings, for $16 a share, or to externally manage the company's real estate portfolio. But Veris's board then rejected Kushner's buyout offer since neither proposal was in shareholders' best interests.

