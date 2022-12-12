The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to announce on Tuesday that scientists have been able to create a fusion reaction that results a net energy, a major milestone to develop a technology to generate unlimited, clean and cheap power, the Washington Post reported Monday.

While scientists have been striving for decades to develop a fusion reaction that produces more energy than it takes to run the process, it's still at least a decade away from commercial use, the article said.

The scientific breakthrough that could lead to a technology based on the nuclear reaction that occurs in the sun was first reported by the Financial Times on Sunday.

Today's nuclear plants are based on fission reaction, with results in radioactive waste. Fusion, however, produces no long-lived radioactive waste and emits no carbon.

The Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California used a process that involves bombarding a tiny amount of hydrogen plasma with the world's largest laser, to achieve a net energy gain in an experiment in the past two weeks, the FT reported.

In July, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) CEO Lynn Good said there's no technology that can replace nuclear energy for now. In April, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) said it was investing $15M in a small modular nuclear reactor.

In November, Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) won a $150M cost-share award from the DOE to help fund demonstration of next-generation nuclear fuel.