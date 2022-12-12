Aptevo shares more than double in value on phase 1 data for its leukemia drug candidate

Dec. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETAptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) on Monday said it had achieved a 100% clinical benefit rate in a phase 1b trial evaluating a combination of its drug candidate APVO436 with cancer medications venetoclax and azacitidine for the treatment of patients with a type of leukemia.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biotech rocketed 101.8% higher to $6.77 in premarket trading.
  • The trial assessed the combination of APVO436 with venetoclax and azacitidine for venetoclax treatment naïve patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • The results of the early-stage trial were presented in a poster session at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, APVO said in a statement.
  • According to APVO, the data from the trial showed APVO436 to be safe and well-tolerated and clinical active among AML patients in both combination and monotherapy regimens.
  • The company said it now plans to start a mid-stage trial in H2 2023 to further evaluate APVO436 in frontline and relapsed/refractory AML patients who are venetoclax treatment naïve.

